Editor:
Thursday’s article on exotic reptile legislation shined a light on an industry that has put profits ahead of our environment for years and would like to continue business as usual.
The release and escape of non-native species has been a slow-motion train wreck in Florida. Pythons exterminate most of our Everglades wildlife, iguanas undermine foundations and seawalls, rhesus monkeys infected with a deadly virus run wild, lionfish destroy reef life, and now tegu lizards eat everything in sight, but breeders believe the public fails to value ownership rights for reptile lovers, explaining “We love these guys, just as dog lovers love their dogs.” News flash: My dog isn’t feral, reproducing in the wild, and wrecking the environment by driving native species toward extinction.
The U.S. Association of Reptile Keepers laments these way late to the game restrictions saying, “They have almost carte blanche to add species.” Yes, that’s exactly the idea as your industry has shown it doesn’t care about the problems it created by doing nothing to rectify the situation. My regret is that legislators didn’t find a way to make this reckless industry finally pay for the enormous damage it is directly responsible for.
Think about it, if you run a business poorly and make a huge mess, you’ll be on the hook for the cleanup. Why should this industry be any different and be allowed to leave the public holding the squirming, reptile filled bag?
Amos Benton Hester III
Port Charlotte
