Editor:
Punta Gorda District 2 council seat is on the ballot during this general election. For those of us who are not familiar with the process, anyone in Punta Gorda in any district can vote in this election for the District 2 seat. So, I am asking everyone who feels we need our voices to be heard by our city government, please go out and vote for Debby Carey.
Let’s face it, you send a message with what you say and what you do. If words aren’t supported with consistent actions, they will ring hollow.
Debby’s proven track record to the city and citizens of Punta Gorda (PGICA President, PG Historic Mural Society, PG Police Chief’s Advisory Board, AQUA focus groups, Citizens Academy, Board of Directors – Early Learning Coalition of Florida’s Heartland) speaks volumes about how well she cherishes the citizens and the city. It also shows how hard she is willing to work for the betterment of this city.
If we elect Debby Carey as our public servant, she will serve this town and the needs of its people. Those needs will change over time, but right now, as of today, the top priority is listening to the citizens. The most precious and valuable resource a person can have are its voices. Vote Debby Carey this election, and you’ll be voting for a promising well-planned future for this town.
Donald Sabatini
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.