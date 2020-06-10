Editor:
We knew the Fox dogs would be biting Dr. Fauci as soon as Trump realized that Fauci is trusted and popular. How dare he have ratings above the president? Liz Cheney supports Fauci.
Over 50% of Charlotte County people are over 60. Tucker Carlson wants us dead. He's been under the sun lamp too long. We have solid Catholics in Biden and Pelosi who want late-term abortion. Conservative Christians who want to abort us. Rand Paul was named for writer Amy Rand, a devout atheist and abortion supporter.
We have to open the economy. It's refreshing to know that rather than a doctor just call the White House, Carlson or Rand with your health problems. They are smarter than generals and doctors but can't seem to find a way to get us Lysol wipes. Perhaps Trump's poeple are injecting Lysol while using the tanning bed to kill the virus?
Gee, I wonder why Wall Street does not trust these people.
John Matheny
Grove City
