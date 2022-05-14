Some years back, when having problems with cars parking in an empty lot next door, and making my COPD worse, my attorney said to talk to the HOA about it. Apparently they gave some sicko permission to park there.
They cannot tell you to park on someone else's empty lot. I hope they did not commit fraud against that lot owner. These people didn't care if they parked in tall weeds in the dry season. Why would the HOA put the lives of everyone living in the Meadows in danger in case of a fire out of control. Why did they allow the sicko to park on the lot for two to three years before they finally made him stop?
When calling the police about cars on this lot, the police would call back and say there was nothing they could do. Was this person spreading rumors and lies to the Police Department?
Why is the HOA allowing people, up to three cars, to be stored in and on their driveway for more than a year now? Not being driven they don't to have the miles not add up. These are vintage cars. One car is missing a hood. A second car has a window missing, but blocked to keep rain out.
Parking on the lot and storing cars is lowering the value of surrounding houses. I wonder if the HOA would like that empty lot next to their home to be be filled with 20 to 25 cars, three or four times a month?
