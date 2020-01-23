Editor:
The collector car hobby is "alive and well" in Charlotte County. "Proof in the pudding" was 400-plus various collector cars displayed by proud owners Jan 11 at the Salvation Army Fund Replenishment Car Show at Muscle Car City, Punta Gorda.
That and the throng of spectators to view these autos and gave so generously to the organization "Doing the Most Good" all year long. Thank you Rick Treworgy & General Manager April Patchell for hosting us, this our 10th year, VMCCA members for all your assistance in this "huuuuge" undertaking plus other car clubs for coming to my aid, Captain Israel Roseno and his Salvation Army Corps volunteers, DJ Kevin of Tom's Traveling Tunes. I couldn't have done this without you. Thank you all.
Lee Royston
President
Vintage Motor Car Club of America
SW Florida Region
