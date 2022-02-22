K. Stephen Carter came to this community many years ago as manager of AAA Auto Club South which he excelled at in many ways. Mr. Carter participated and volunteered personal time in such organizations as the Salvation Army, Rotary Club, Sheriff's Bicycle Rodeo for children and radio.
He was extremely active with the Rotary Club including the air show and provided many fund-raisers for these activities.
He was asked if he would serve on the Cultural Center board of directors which he accepted. When the existing executive director retired, Carter was offered the position and accepted, even though he was already in a new business venture which he turned over to his son.
If people can remember, it didn't take very long with Carter as executive director that things improved at the Cultural Center. The center now had 500,000 people per year visiting and there were 12,000 events a year. It was all a very positive effect on the center and the people involved, many on a fixed income.
Carter received, headed by Commissioner Deutsch, at a formal town meeting, a trophy for such an outstanding job.
Then COVID hit. The board of directors and Carter did not give up. they gave every effort to keep the center going, never realizing that Deutsch and the Daily Sun threw Carter under the bus. Carter could have made more money in private business.
It has been more than a year and all that's been heard is lip service. Carter is still volunteering in many organizations, but how will he get his reputation back?
