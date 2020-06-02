Editor:
Ironic Ed Wexler’s “Flynnocchio” political cartoon that appeared in the May 14th edition of the Sun literally illustrates journalistic left-wing hypocrisy and bias. By dismissing reams of hard evidencre that exonerated General Flynn from being railroaded by the Obama administration’s cast of unmasking characters, Mr. Wexler’s cartoon lamely attempts to give credence to a political hit job.
In 1997 The APA (Associated Press Association) defined the central purpose of journalism as “providing citizens with accurate and reliable information that they need to function in a free society” … truly, a noble goal and worthy purpose.
I submit to you that by 1997, the majority of journalists presentation of “accurate and reliable information” was in decline and has moved farther away with each passing year. Locally, it is unfortunate that the Sun must rely on Associated Press for most national news. Like the majority of journalists, AP’s writers have chosen to disregard their “central purpose” along with several of journalism’s “nine core principles” especially Principle #1: First obligation is to the truth.
Barry Miller
Punta Gorda
