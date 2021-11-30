Editor:

I was really upset over the political cartoon of Nov. 23rd. This is not what the N.R.A. is about.

Total distaste and no reason for it. He may have killed two men in self defense but their families are still suffering. He was judged by a jury of his peers and found not guilty.

Your cartoon makes him seem like a hero. I was shocked our great newspaper would print this. Let's have a little more better taste in the future.

Marilyn Moore

Englewood

