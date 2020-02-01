Editor:
It is amazing how much of a lie the editorial cartoon in your opinion page can convey. The cartoon implies that there is much more evidence about President Trump's impeachment than there was in the House hearings. That is pure Bull %$#@# or maybe you did not watch the hearings.
All Democrats did was feed us the same lies they told in the House. You can get better editorial material in the cartoon section of your newspaper than your opinion page. The problem is that most people get their opinions from unrelated sources that give opinions not news, so when they see the cartoon, they think there is much more evidence, when actually there is not.
So, you have created a lie that misleads instead of telling the truth which, by the way is your job. Maybe you should have changed the names to Biden in the cartoon. That would have made it more accurate as we keep getting more evidence on him and his son every day. But my guess we will never see that from your newspaper.
Donald Mueller
Punta Gorda
