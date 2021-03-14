Editor:
Your recent cartoon mocking alleged GOP voter suppression efforts is only 180 degrees off-target, which is better than your usual efforts. Facts: Donald Trump's 2016 popular vote was just under 63 million; in 2020 he won just over 74 million, an 18% increase. That's voter suppression?
Who were these voters? Ask David Shor, whose New York Magazine March 3, 2021 election autopsy reveals the Democrats' panic over losing their hold over Black and Hispanic voters. Their plan to recover: add more states. So in addition to their last minute election law and regulation changes and effective "lawfare" campaigns the Democrats plan to add new voters to their column in new and interesting ways.
Based on David Shor's analysis, which everyone should read, it may not work out they way they think it will. Meantime the GOP will press on with making sure that election laws preserve the election integrity that the civil rights marchers fought for. They will make sure that every legitimate vote is counted, and they will work to spread the word to all voters, regardless of color, ethnic background, or how much they make for a living as to who is truly looking out for them and their families.
Mark Surrusco
Punta Gorda
