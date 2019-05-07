Editor:
Today's Mallard Fillmore cartoon berates those that screamed the tax cuts will blow up the deficit by stating that revenues have actually increased, and that is true, revenue for 2018 has increased 6.7 percent. What the cartoon doesn't tell you is that the deficit increased by 17 percent, for a net loss of 10.3 percent.
Reading that cartoon makes me wonder if the liar in chief is writing it, or perhaps it was Sarah Sanders.
Joseph A. Del Bonis
Rotonda West
