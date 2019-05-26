Editor:
I subscribed to the Sun about two weeks ago. Since then, I have seen pretty much how anti-Trump the paper is and the May 22 cartoon just helps confirm my thoughts. I want to read about what happened, not your idea of what’s happening. We can all make our own decisions.
The cartoon where it suggests how economists see the tariffs as opposed to how Trump sees them (as a game). Of course we pay the tariffs that are imposed on those products. But, does anyone care why we are imposing them?
Think about it. The average worker’s hourly wage in China is $3.60 and that means that there are probably just as many people making less than that as making more as there are two very distinct classes of people in China. In the U.S. it's $24.57 per the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Tariffs are made to even the battlefield. If we don’t make it more expensive for American companies to purchase products from China, we will have no manufacturing businesses left. Just look at the steel industry and how placing tariffs on Chinese steel brought our industry back.
People who are worried about having to pay a little more at Walmart because of this don’t realize that the other way we can compete is to lower labor costs and I don’t think anyone wants their hourly pay to go down or the quality of the products they buy to go down either.
It's not a game.
Rick Green
Rotonda West
