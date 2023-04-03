Recently many newspapers have stopped publishing the Dilbert cartoon that pokes fun at corporate drudgery.
Dilbert is created by Scott Adams. It was dropped because in response to a Rasmussen poll that said a small majority of Black Americans agreed with the statement “It’s OK to be white.” Mr. Adams said: “If nearly half of all Blacks are not OK with white people…that’s a hate group.” He also said “I don’t want to have anything to do with them. And I would say the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people … because there’s no way of fixing this.”
The response to Adams was not a reasoned counter argument but a violation of the principle of free speech. This is consistent with the cancel culture that exists in many areas where those you do not agree with are prevented from speaking. If people cannot express their opinion without being shut down then violence is the only option they have. There is a reason Freedom of Speech is the first of the Bill of Rights. It is very important and central to the idea of democracy.
Whether you agree or not with Adams statement I encourage all concerned citizens to take a stand against this outrageous violation of the First Amendment to the Constitution.
