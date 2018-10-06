Editor:
This letter is written to encourage Sun readers to vote for Catherine Price for 26th District Florida State Senate.
I will spare the reader a boring recitation of Catherine’s numerous talents, skills, and abilities. She is, however, an impressive woman of character, enthusiasm and intellect. If you want to learn more about her, my suggestion would be to go to Catherine’s Facebook page and watch her “Chimenea Chats.” Guitar in hand, Catherine sits on her deck next to a chimenea and delivers the musical equivalent of FDR’s “Fireside Chats.”
“Sometimes you need to have a little fun,” she says as she breaks into song, country and western style. She then treats the listener to a musical piece that manages to address such issues as the environment, good jobs, health care and education. One of my favorites is her song, “Let’s make Ben a has-Ben” where she has some fun at the expense of her opponent, Ben Albritton.
Catherine’s right. Sometimes it’s good to have a little fun.
Just what Tallahassee needs.
Join me in voting for Catherine on Nov. 6.
William Welsch
Punta Gorda
