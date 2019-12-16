Editor:
Americans have a choice to make. Do we fall in line and believe the lies, or do we dare to speak truth to power?
Do we stand up for democracy, or do we close our eyes and pretend that we just don’t see?
The president has violated his constitutional oath and broken the law. By attempting to bribe a foreign government to give him dirt on a political opponent, by withholding authorized military aid from an ally, he has not only compromised our safety, he has stolen our right to believe in free and fair elections.
By attempting to compromise our elections he has made a sham of our democracy. Through his actions President Trump has betrayed all of us. Our democracy is built on the belief that we have fair and honest elections. Votes are not bought and sold. Strongmen don’t determine who the candidate is. The outcome is not predetermined, as it is in so many other countries. Our democracy is not based on bribery and lies.
Trump’s actions undermine all of our beliefs. Now it is up to each of us to choose. Do we look the other way or do we refuse to give up our freedom, and our democracy. Call your congressional representatives and tell them that no one is above the law. Our democracy is not for sale.
Geraldin Denecke
Englewood
