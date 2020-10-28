Editor:
At the Historic Court House the early voting staff had many employees wearing face shields, but not masks. April 24, 2020 — CDC recommends that people wear masks in public settings, like on ... and air exchange (for instance, outdoors versus indoors) and where it is. A face shield is primarily used for eye protection for the person wearing it.
When I was on the second floor a man exited a private door with a cloth and a spray bottle. I assumed he was an employee. He entered the restroom and shortly exited with his spray bottle and cloth. He did not have a mask. I wondered if he was sanitizing as he exhaled into the small restroom.
Betty Bernz
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.