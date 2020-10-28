Editor:

At the Historic Court House the early voting staff had many employees wearing face shields, but not masks. April 24, 2020 — CDC recommends that people wear masks in public settings, like on ... and air exchange (for instance, outdoors versus indoors) and where it is. A face shield is primarily used for eye protection for the person wearing it.

When I was on the second floor a man exited a private door with a cloth and a spray bottle. I assumed he was an employee. He entered the restroom and shortly exited with his spray bottle and cloth. He did not have a mask. I wondered if he was sanitizing as he exhaled into the small restroom.

Betty Bernz

Punta Gorda

