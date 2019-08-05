In the July 30 paper you warn your readers about census staff knocking on doors.
All well and good, but you have just issued a royal invitation to anyone wanting to gain access to a home. Also, giving out the time-frame that identification can be acquired is an extremely bad idea, since the offices close while the census-taker is still working. Information on identification can only be seen if one opens up their front door. How safe is that?
There are billions of dollars to spend on craziness in this country, but the safety of the population seems to be last on the list. What is wrong with a written questionnaire and a self-addressed, stamped envelope?
Dana Wolfe
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.