In the July 30 paper you warn your readers about census staff knocking on doors.

All well and good, but you have just issued a royal invitation to anyone wanting to gain access to a home. Also, giving out the time-frame that identification can be acquired is an extremely bad idea, since the offices close while the census-taker is still working. Information on identification can only be seen if one opens up their front door. How safe is that?

There are billions of dollars to spend on craziness in this country, but the safety of the population seems to be last on the list. What is wrong with a written questionnaire and a self-addressed, stamped envelope?

Dana Wolfe

Port Charlotte

