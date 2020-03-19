Editor:
Last year Gov. DeSantis approved a measure which repealed significant portions of Florida's certificate of needs "CON" law.
"CON" laws are state regulations which limit health care facilities and programs by allowing the state to decide when a community should get additional hospital beds and programs.
They are the main reason America has the fewest hospital beds per capita than any other developed national.
This current medical emergency shows how disastrous these laws are. Removing them should be a no-brainer. Few Americans even know such laws exist or that the government controls how many hospital beds they have.
This governor should be applauded. The next time you hear a politician talk about expansion of such laws, remember this crisis.
John Fleming
Punta Gorda
