The repeated story in the paper is the 'we're overcrowded, record levels of Covid infection.' A couple of thoughts.
First, the reason that they are overcrowded is the 'certificate of need' law that stifled hospital growth and the ability to build a new hospital. Our hospitals, especially in Charlotte County, are outdated and do not meet the needs of a rapidly growing population. Fawcett is going to expand but this was needed at least a decade ago. However, any time a hospital attempted to have a new license approved, the other hospitals would file a complaint and the license refused by the state. The reason is that the purpose of the law was to protect the income stream of the existing hospitals. That has been eliminated so hospitals are now free to expand and new ones free to be built, but this takes time.
Second, does anyone remember the flu epidemic of a few years ago? The Lee County hospitals were overflowing, with people lined up in beds in the hallways. They were bemoaning the illness, the deaths due to the flu. We don't have the flu (that's another story) but the Covid is creating the same situation.
So, until the hospitals catch up with the state-imposed drought on hospital growth and expansion, we will repeatedly have these issues. Yes, people are sick, but the situation where hospitals are packed is nothing new, and until more hospitals expand or are built, we will face this fact again and again.
