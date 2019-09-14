Editor:

Survey says: The Chamber Feud organized by the Punta Gorda Chamber was a smash hit.

A few months ago, during one of the Punta Gorda Chamber’s Resource and Development meetings, the idea of converting the 40-year-old, iconic TV show "Family Feud" to the Chamber Feud was originally suggested by Cathy Perry, owner of Simply Sweet and Beach Bums.

The event, organized by the committee headed by John Wright and Keith Callaghan, started to take shape. An email blast went out and the response from the PGCC membership went through the roof.

Everyone who attended had a wonderful time rooting for their favorite team. Cathy Perry and Keith Callaghan who served as judges did a great job. Alexia Martin (aka Flossy) kept score with a flare. Gaby Childs served up drinks with a smile. It was a team effort from start to finish.

John Wright, PGCC’s president and our master of ceremonies, did a fantastic job engaging all 12 teams all the way through to the finals. Move over, Steve Harvey, there’s a new guy in town.

Nanette Leonard

Punta Gorda

