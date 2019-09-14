Editor:
Survey says: The Chamber Feud organized by the Punta Gorda Chamber was a smash hit.
A few months ago, during one of the Punta Gorda Chamber’s Resource and Development meetings, the idea of converting the 40-year-old, iconic TV show "Family Feud" to the Chamber Feud was originally suggested by Cathy Perry, owner of Simply Sweet and Beach Bums.
The event, organized by the committee headed by John Wright and Keith Callaghan, started to take shape. An email blast went out and the response from the PGCC membership went through the roof.
Everyone who attended had a wonderful time rooting for their favorite team. Cathy Perry and Keith Callaghan who served as judges did a great job. Alexia Martin (aka Flossy) kept score with a flare. Gaby Childs served up drinks with a smile. It was a team effort from start to finish.
John Wright, PGCC’s president and our master of ceremonies, did a fantastic job engaging all 12 teams all the way through to the finals. Move over, Steve Harvey, there’s a new guy in town.
Nanette Leonard
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.