Editor:
When my parents moved to North Port, I learned that to establish its own identity, the city had lopped “Charlotte” from the end of its original name. When I moved here, I realized the city’s name is misleading because there is no port in North Port. Also, North Port doesn’t sound like a city in southwest Florida, it sounds like a city in Norway, somewhere on the Arctic Circle. Brrrrr!
A misleading identity is less than ideal. And if the plans for West Port in Murdock become a reality, North Port’s identity will be further weakened.
So I suggest changing the city’s name to one that puts our best foot forward: Warm Mineral Springs. Imagine the road signs on I-75: “Venice - Warm Mineral Springs - Port Charlotte.” Doesn’t Warm Mineral Springs sound like the best of the three?
Warm Mineral Springs sounds so good that maybe West Villages would acknowledge their location is here, not in Venice. Same with CoolToday Park. Best of all, perhaps Sarasota Memorial Hospital would be inspired to build Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Warm Mineral Springs to serve the largest city in the area and nearby areas as well.
North Port has changed a lot since dropping “Charlotte,” so a new name change seems fitting. And naming the city Warm Mineral Springs would provide free publicity for our world-renowned springs.
Let’s make this happen!
Suzanne Napoleon
Warm Mineral Springs
