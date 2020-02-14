Editor:
In news this week, Hillsborough County arrested 118 for being 'unlicensed contractors'. Nowhere did it say they weren't capable of doing the job, rather they hadn't kneeled at the altar of the 'pay for work' scheme of the counties.
At the same time, the Charlotte County's licensing board heard from the defrauded customers of Rhino Contractors. They decided that the contractor can't pull any more permits and has to pay off $110,000 in outstanding bills. He's broke, and this isn't going to happen, leaving the customers in the lurch.
Once again, this proves that county licensing is only to generate county money and protect contractors who feed the campaign pockets of the commissioners. It doesn't protect the consumer. Time to get rid of it while redoing the state licensing laws to require completion bonds.
Roger Strahan
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.