Editor:
Back when there were plans to "beautify" Manasota Beach Park, PR people tried to soothe the public by hinting that the bathrooms would have the same kind of safe floor … then the big new buildings had shining, slippery floors. Finally about two years ago all the floors were scoured, so swimmers stopped falling.
The CRA needs to keep in mind that Englewood's infrastructure is narrow, shoulder-less, two-lane roads. Already several schemes have damaged them. Ditches near them cause erosion that undermines their surface. One-way roads with high, bothersome curbs have replaced several two-way roads. Some years ago the intersections on Dearborn were broken up to accommodate fake brick crosswalks. They were bumpy for baby buggies or bikes, not to mention walkers and canes.
Just because more units per acre would seem to mean more tax-revenue doesn't mean that we should go the way of Sarasota or Venice. We live here because we like Englewood the way it is, as many moved to Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte, too, never dreaming that developers would threaten. We value gardens and trees and don't want paradise paved.
Jean Kathleen Ranallo
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.