Editor:
Now that the midterm elections are over, I have a few rhetorical questions for the readers.
Are you happy with the results? Are you convinced that the Democrats and Republicans will get it together at the federal level, and everything is going to be great in our country? Or are you, like many of us, tired of all the name calling, backstabbing campaigning that goes with the elections? Maybe its time to do something different in this country.
Rather than elect Democrats or Republicans continuously with the same bad results, I don't know, maybe vote for independents, or truly vote your convictions for the "right person" rather than the party lines. I truly believe the two party system is tearing this country apart and breaking it down.
We elect lawyers the vast majority of the time. These officials have no qualms about greasing their palms and passing laws the protect their selfish interests. As a retired soldier of almost 20 years, I can tell you that by far the majority of Congress peoples' rhetoric about what they are doing or going to do for the military is just that, political rhetoric, and our benefits keep eroding away for retirees and active duty. I am not complaining and am truly honored to have served this country! I am simply using an example I have experienced to prove a point that the duopoly politicians are in it for themselves.
I am suggesting doing something different next election. Everyone go vote and vote your convictions! Can you imagine the changes we could make if everyone voted?
Bruce Quickel
Port Charlotte
