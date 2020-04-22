Editor,

With respect to the new revised, emergency, albeit temporary, handling procedures for the North Port solid waste services; I believe it makes no sense. To say it will provide less exposure to the Coronavirus they would ordinarily face in their work, is ridiculous.

If workers are not already protected by masks and suitable attire such as gloves, then they are foolish, and beyond help. Our taxes pay for the collection of yard debris, and any changes to that service should be a matter before the City Council. A reduction of service, demands a reduction in taxes.

Not only will these changes invite more illegal dumping, increase the underbrush that feeds wild fires, it puts the problem back onto residents. If full automation is really the intent, then say so.

David L DeGeorge

North Port

