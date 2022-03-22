The principles set forth at our country’s founding and included in our Constitution helped make this country extraordinary. Our form of government produced one of the freest and the most prosperous countries in history. Now, those that strongly support those principles barely even have a seat at the table including at our current county charter review board. Government power and efficiency trample down individual rights and limited government.
Basically, outsiders don’t hear about the volunteer opportunity for Charter Review until it’s too late. Who knows how many limited government people would even be appointed by…government.
This is why this board didn’t give the people the opportunity to vote for or against a People’s Bill of Rights, with teeth, or any enumerated limitations on government added to our County Charter. “With teeth” means recourse when rights are violated.
Even making a recommendation for six years from now was dismissed.
Other ideas, admittedly from me, include: electing the charter review board, voting for a commissioner from the voter’s own single district, limiting powers of the county administrator and attorney, and decreasing excessive restrictions on the people themselves to repeal or make their own ordinances. All were dismissed, some without any discussion.
I’m thinking there’re many other people in this county that would like to debate and vote on some of these issues, including term limits. Many folks that flocked here for their freedom from other states that openly hate liberty might also agree.
