The "Big Quit" title is not directly from me! It is derived from Mother Jones, a magazine, and it seems appropriate with many workers leaving the economy. For years, I traveled among many states looking at trends in the world of work. We have always had strikes and labor stoppages that stopped our economy in its tracks, but this is different with mass quits.
What we have seen in our economy during this pandemic is more like mass strikes, which have made workers looking for something better. We know that in 2021, statistics show that one in four workers chose to leave their jobs. Indeed in late September about 4.4 million people chose to leave their jobs - a startling number. This was something different than typical strikes. It shows that workers do not want to work (a crap job).
Do you blame them? That is a question that shows how our nation has tired of bad decisions. Have workers been made lazy by unemployment benefits? I do not think so. There are many jarring things coming to our labor force. One is artificial intelligence, which will bring a great revolution in the world of work. Can it bring jobs or end them. I say yes - end many. A Democrat who ran for president and mayor of New York City was looking at results on essential wage enlargements. It has been tried.
We know that our economy was encouraged to look the other way on rapid inflation, which created dissatisfaction. Various groups, including women of color were not satisfied by changes in the economic sector. With robotics, and more AI other workers will seek to leave the labor force. This will lead to more labor dissatisfaction.
We need to view these mass quits to find answers. Are you ready?
