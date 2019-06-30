Editor:
What happens when you have a businessman without any political experience becoming the president of the United States? You have chaos and unpredictability around the world. Unfortunately, businessman Trump had no stockholders to hold him accountable for the many bad business decisions he made resulting in five bankruptcies and many subcontractors going bankrupt.
He actually believes he is smarter than everyone and unfortunately does not have the ability to look at his mistakes and learn from them. The rest of the world and the American people have now become another subcontractor in Trump’s business but we may face more than a bankruptcy. To all those people who believed we needed a businessman running our government: Surprise!
I guess if you are worth billions it does not matter how you made your money or what kind of human being you are. For all those people who voted for Trump, let’s all put on a red hat and walk off the cliff.
This president has imposed a tax plan which favors the rich, promised a health care system the best we have ever seen and a wall paid for by Mexico. He has withdrawn from the Paris climate agreement because he believes climate change is a hoax. Withdrawn from the Iran nuclear agreement and now we face even bigger issues in the Middle East. He believes all dictators tell the truth but not our free press. America is now despised around the world.
Being a bully is not great leadership. Just ask your kids.
George Baillie
North Port
