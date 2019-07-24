Editor:
I’m a 70-year-old fishing guide. I’ve spent the last 28 years on local waters daily. I know what we had, and I see what it has become.
We have water quality problems that require attention if our area is to continue economically. Now it’s bloomed into health issues besides the fish kills, crippling our fishing industries. Ask anyone in a boating, or even any beach business how last year was? Our economic future is at risk if we don’t fix our problems to stop the bad press we are receiving.
Many of us can’t understand why the Charlotte Commission keeps demanding more from current residents in tax and water usage, yet only charging half of the allowed impact fees?
Charging the maximum impact fees would double this income stream. Increasing the value of existing properties with buildings. Note these are your voting residents. Yet, you have already increased our water fees by 27 percent over three years. Now, you are considering raising other fees and taxes, yet refuse to take but half advantage of impact fees. Fees designed to help compensate for infrastructure maintenance and improvements required for the new construction and additional people.
Allow some continued growth, but maintain a sustainable balance. You may have noticed we have endured significant economic losses from water quality issues for the last decade. If you don’t preserve our water quality, we lose the specific reason folks live here, why they move here.
Van Hubbard
Placida
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.