Editor:
Donald Trump has called up his personal militia.
Squads of unmarked troops charging peaceful protesters in Portland, Oregon shows us that fascism is reading its ugly head.
We have always believed that dictator-like forces could never happen, not with our Constitution to protect us. Now we see that we are as susceptible as any other country when we stay silent.
Republicans thought they understood Trump and would be able to steer him. Instead they have fully enabled and supported him.
Trump has corrupted the Justice Department and demeaned Homeland Security, supported Putin and castigated our allies. Ripped children from their parents, put them in cages and many have not yet been returned.
This is monstrous.
By his inaction Trump has allowed COVID-19 to explode across our nation and needlessly causing many thousands of deaths. And still he does nothing.
Now he has sabotaged the Post Office. Which freedom will be next?
He is a hollow man: no morality, no ethics, no principles and no beliefs save one. It’s all about himself and himself only.
The way to stop these incursions is to make it loud and clear that the public will not tolerate those who support Trump and his enablers.
Abuse of power is another impeachable charge.
Lawrence Bialla
Punta Gorda
