Editor:
The media promotes the idea that racism is rampant and white people are to blame. Recently Martha MacCullum of Fox News was discussing the George Floyd trial jury selection with a young black reporter who commented “One wonders if this (the Floyd killing) would have happened if Floyd was white.”
Just Google Tony Timpa and you will find a Dallas police video from August 10, 2016 showing what is identical to the Floyd video, except the man is white. Tony Timpa was killed in the identical manner by a police officer knelling on his back while he screamed for them to stop saying “you’re going to kill me.” George Floyd’s family received $26 million but Tony Timpa’s family received nothing.
Recently a gunman killed 8 women in Atlanta massage parlors, 6 of them were Asian. He said he was addicted to sex and killed these massage workers because they enabled his addiction. It’s well known that massage parlors provide sex services. The media however continues to describe this as racism against Asians. Chinese communists use this to attack American democracy. What purpose is served by these false narratives but the further division of Americans into affinity groups allowing media and politicians to manipulate opinion?
We the people are mostly to blame because we do not pay attention and allow our base instincts to be used to advance destructive ideas. What happened to America the melting pot? Does America have a chance or are we doomed?
Anthony Storace
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.