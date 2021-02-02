Editor:
Please, please stop the negative news in your letters and editorials. My heart pounds every morning when I read your paper. Do you not see how damaging and biased you are ?
Every Trump supporter is a dumb racist? Every white person is a racist .
That word is being overused and becoming meaningless. And that is sad.
Do you know that this garbage is not good for our mental health? You are trying to brainwash us into hating ourselves.
I know that this has been the Democrats' strategy for years and it works for them . Please try to be better than a supporter of their despair. We know that this is the greatest country in the world even though the press denies it every day. Thank you for printing this .
And may God bless all of us .
Ed Farrell
Punta Gorda
