Editor:
I listened with great interest when John Elias, director of Charlotte County Public Works, reported to the county commissioners on the Charlotte Ranchettes MSBU. The commissioners should read the minutes of the past MSBU meetings before they ask Mr. Elias to report. Commissioners would find Mr. Elias told us in February Bermont Road was to be repaved and the county was going to use the millings to pave Gewant Boulevard as far as they could.
He further stated he was not going to desert us and that he was in for the long haul and in three to four years they would asphalt Gewant. Also, they would clean out the east/west drainage ditches.
In West Virginia we used to call people like Elias good ol' boys. Tell everyone what they want to hear. Per Mr. Elias, his greatest achievenment was the one-quarter mile of Swiss Boulevard adding ditches for $103,000. Swiss needed approximately 25 concrete pipes, using the dirt out of the ditches to pitch drainage, add sold to ditches. Great job lasted until the first rain. Look at Swiss now. Can't tell any difference from other roads in the Ranchettes except the sod is replaced by weeds. It was waste of money.
The Sun has never gone to bat for the Ranchettes. They go with the commissioners who have spent and are spending millions of dollars to turn a lump of coal into a diamond - Port Charlotte's 20 miles of strip stores along U.S. 41. If you have time, money shop at Port Charlotte.
Lee Starcher
Punta Gorda
