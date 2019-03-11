Editor:
Last Saturday evening we attended the Charlotte Choral concert featuring music from Bach to Bacharach. When during the course of history, very talented individuals create works that become known to be masterpieces, and when other very talented people perform these great masterpieces in such a manner as to bring honor to their creators, last night was such an event.
Bach, Beethoven, Brahms, Bernstein and Bacharach would have been so proud to hear such great renditions of their works. I was in awe at the sound of the blend of the voices, orchestra and melodies that we were honored to listen to and enjoy. To my personal ears, the Chorale performed in a flawless manner recreating the melodies and words that were just so beautiful to hear. I felt so very proud of my friends and also proud to be able to say that I too once performed with the Charlotte Chorale.
We in Charlotte County are so lucky to have so many choices to enjoy the performing arts.
Don Waskiewicz
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.