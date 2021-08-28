Editor:

Driving around Charlotte County over the past number of months I have noticed the well-groomed appearance of the common areas maintained by Public Works. The plentiful rainfall has made it green but also accelerates the need for frequent mowing. This outcome is no small task and speaks to the quality of management and use of resources.

Speaking of quality management, through the efforts of Ray Sandrock and Mr. Flores, Charlotte County has recruited what I believe is a very top quality team of department leaders to oversee the operation of county functions.

Residents who have been in the county for more than a decade will appreciate the elevated level of leadership and professionalism provided by the county's management team.

So, to sustain this achievement, I want to send a message to the county commissioners. Please focus on a strategy to retain talent in these critical positions. Highly competent people can go elsewhere when offers present themselves. In a long view, the cost of retaining talented people is much more efficient by using incentives, rewards and promotions than engaging headhunters to beat distant bushes to round up candidates.

And then, to answer the logical question you may have. No, I am not seeking any special consideration from the county mechanisms or county employees.

Clif Kewley

Port Charlotte

