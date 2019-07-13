Editor:
I have been extremely concerned with letters to the paper about the position that there is no climate change, or that climate change is due to volcanoes, or rising seas are really sinking landmass. In the case of global warming, one is not entitled to his opinion. There are no alternative facts. Global warming is happening, and the major cause is greenhouse gases
The latest report from the U.N. states that “climate crisis disasters are happening at the rate of one a week.” The U.N. stated the estimated cost of these disasters $520 billion a year.
The facts are there, if anyone chooses to read or think. In these cases education is the answer. Part of the education is not looking the other way.
It is extremely disturbing to see an article in the Sunday Sun that our Charlotte County Commission is debating the support of a climate change study grant. It should be supported if only as a means of education. It is not "throwing money down a rabbit hole.”
Local government supported a water conference recently which largely ignored nutrient pollution from Lake O and groundwater pollution from the phosphate mines. To be sure, the sewering of this county is important, but the main threat of red tide is nutrient pollution from Lake O. Phosphate mining is a problem since we get our water for drinking from the Peace River which is in the watershed where phosphate mining is done.
Wake up and smell the roses while there is still time
Keith N Waltz Jr.
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.