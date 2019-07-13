Editor:

I have been extremely concerned with letters to the paper about the position that there is no climate change, or that climate change is due to volcanoes, or rising seas are really sinking landmass. In the case of global warming, one is not entitled to his opinion. There are no alternative facts. Global warming is happening, and the major cause is greenhouse gases

The latest report from the U.N. states that “climate crisis disasters are happening at the rate of one a week.” The U.N. stated the estimated cost of these disasters $520 billion a year.

The facts are there, if anyone chooses to read or think. In these cases education is the answer. Part of the education is not looking the other way.

It is extremely disturbing to see an article in the Sunday Sun that our Charlotte County Commission is debating the support of a climate change study grant. It should be supported if only as a means of education. It is not "throwing money down a rabbit hole.”

Local government supported a water conference recently which largely ignored nutrient pollution from Lake O and groundwater pollution from the phosphate mines. To be sure, the sewering of this county is important, but the main threat of red tide is nutrient pollution from Lake O. Phosphate mining is a problem since we get our water for drinking from the Peace River which is in the watershed where phosphate mining is done.

Wake up and smell the roses while there is still time

Keith N Waltz Jr.

Port Charlotte

