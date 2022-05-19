I continue to ask my fellow citizens to review the actions of our commissioners. They make this very easy and convenient by accessing the county website, opening the agenda file then choose any of the recorded events to view. My viewing continues to show that in general, our commissioners are fiscally conservative with our funds. My internal alarm went off viewing the meeting of April 12, regarding a contract for benches to be installed around the county with advertising.
My first concern occurred when one of the commissioners suggested they were proceeding with the contract rather than litigate. As a matter of principle I don’t believe a threat of litigation would ever result in contract by coercion. Additionally Commissioner Constance took the lead in adding provisions to the agreement for the protection of our county. Why staff that prepared this document did not add such provisions is a mystery, clearly staff should be far more knowledgeable than the commissioners on a topic within the staffs area of concern.
Some of our commissioners actually disagreed with the need for the safeguards Commissioner Constance proposed I don’t believe we will ever find fault in our elected officials being overly cautious.
Thanks to Commissioner Constance for being on guard. I urge caution to our other commissioners, some of us are watching.
