Charlotte County commissioners passed a resolution to protect their harbor, their county’s number one priority, asset and economic driver. This is not political theatre, Mosaic. Charlotte County commissioners are to be applauded.
The waters of the Peace River and Charlotte Harbor support tourism, fishing and all things related, which are Charlotte County’s livelihood. Was that a reckless resolution, as Mosaic says?
The fact is that phosphate mining operations are a mere 50 miles away from Charlotte Harbor, not 100 as Mosaic claims, and they are upstream. The track record of the phosphate industry, including Mosaic, is one of spills, releases, breaches, sinkholes, fish kills, several recent and of a major scale. Is protecting the harbor from toxic chemicals reckless?
Mosaic mentions its 3,000 employees in Florida taking pride in providing essential products to farmers across America.
By comparison, 1.26 million people are employed in the hospitality and leisure industries in Florida (from VisitFlorida, 2019). These include the fishermen, boating guides, hotel operators, shop owners and restaurant owners in Charlotte County, to name a few. When Mosaic operations, current and proposed, pose a threat to their livelihood, it is Mosaic who is being reckless.
