So Harpoon Harry's gets the go ahead to build their new waterfront restaurant on the last piece of environmentally sensitive land and waterfront in that little corner of Charlotte Harbor. No problem that it is environmentally sensitive, no problem that this property was given to Charlotte County with the understanding it would not be developed. No problem zoning was in place to protect it from development. The Charlotte County commissioners will just "re-zone" it. No problem!
Oh - and homeless people live there now. Good excuse. If the Charlotte County commissioners would use some of all their excess money to build a decent county homeless shelter maybe so many people would not have to live in the woods.
Next on the list for these commissioners to "trash" is the proposed Manchester Waterway cuts into pristine Tippicanoe Bay, a marine wildlife preserve along the Myakka River. It would destroy three acres of mangroves and the state officials are quoted as saying "it means flushing polluted water into the marine preserve and Tippicanoe Bay." No problem for these commissioners.
Chris Constance thinks that if boaters could use this cut it would be good for the environment, because they would be using less fuel (Daily Sun 11/24/21). What a stupid remark - as if anyone would buy that.
Vote them out! They care nothing about the environment or our wildlife.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.