Editor:
Would you like living under a totalitarian government? Consider how totalitarian administrations might conduct business.
Examples:
1. A group opposes an infrastructure project in their area and the related tax increases. In spite of citizen input, the project moves forth.
2. The government, citing public betterment, seizes private property using eminent domain. Citizens fight to keep their property, but to no avail.
3. Under the guise of environmental concern, the government forces an expensive project onto hundreds of homeowners. In spite of multiple citizen meetings opposing the project, the project moves forward with the selected citizens obliged to pay thousands of dollars, not the government.
If you think this wouldn’t happen, it is happening now.
Example 1 refers to the county commissioner’s Rotonda sidewalks and infrastructure project resulting in Rotonda homeowners’ paying hundreds of dollars more annually in taxes.
The Murdock Village acquisition is Example 2. How long has it been since that land was stolen from the owners costing taxpayers $108 million at the time? County commissioners allowed it to sit unused for years before selling it to a developer at a fraction of that price.
Third is the Charlotte County mandatory septic to sewer project. The county says this benefits the public by preventing future water crisis, but it is the selected homeowners who are being extorted with changeover costs of thousands of dollars each.
Whether or not you think the commissioners put citizens first, keep in mind the truism that actions speak louder than any political verbiage.
Lloyd Stilson
Port Charlotte
