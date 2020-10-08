Editor:
Charlotte County government continues to line the pockets of developers with millions of taxpayer dollars. It is doing so via a deceptive shell game involving the additional 1% sales tax it collects from taxpayers.
The 1% tax was originally pitched to the public to meet a temporary need in 1994! It has since devolved into nothing more than a cover for the gifting of money from our general tax fund to developers. Commissioner Constance was right when he said “we have got to get out of the habit of giving away everything for economic development.”
In addition to gifting county treasure to developers, our county refuses to charge them appropriate impact fees. Commissioner Constance wanted to, but the other commissioners sided with the developers instead. That tremendous loss of revenue to our general tax fund hurts taxpayers.
It is clear that Charlotte County now has a government of the developers, by the developers, and for the developers, all at the taxpayers’ expense. The 1 % sales tax, which especially hurts seniors and others living on limited incomes, only perpetuates the financial windfall for developers, regardless of propaganda to the contrary that the county, or anyone else spews out.
I encourage all to send a loud and clear message to our locally elected officials that financially caving or catering to developers or anyone else with taxpayer money will no longer be tolerated. To do so, I urge you to vote “NO” to the 1% additional sales tax.
Jim Fuccillo
Port Charlotte
