When I saw the headline for the mask mandate this morning, I really could not believe my eyes. Reading the article made me realize that we are not dealing with ignorance, but instead stupidity. The commissioners refusal to listen to the doctors in this community and instead go for businesses controlling the problem is outrageous.

That is shirking your sworn duty to the people of this county and placing the impossible task on a business. That won't work, as we have all witnessed the outcome. Mandatory wearing of a mask has been shown to do the job. The reasoning for the three no votes is beyond belief. I commend the two commissioners who voted correctly. One is a doctor, who knows a lot more about this subject than the rest of the commissioners.

How come wearing seat belts and helmets can be mandatory, but wearing masks and saving lives can't? What's wrong with the stupid commissioners in this county? They do not fear re-election. They have no competition.

This is not a political problem, no matter what your political view is. Human life should come first, including yours.

Irwin Wolfe

Port Charlotte

