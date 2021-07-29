Sun position: "[Some will] say Charlotte County is about to be taken advantage of again by a big time developer." If that's the case, the university degrees of our town fathers are not worth the parchment wasted on them. Or, it's intentional. "Close to the vest", you say? Transparency, #1. Pull the CRA's teeth? Who's fooling whom? Can't find members, you say? To what end, CRA members? Average citizens are trying to keep the faith.
Sunseeker began as mixed use; condo, rental, boardwalk/stores. Truly visionary. Now the plan is moving toward a rental sandwich, hold the boardwalk. Let's reward Allegiant with unilateral transfer power to unknown interests too! If the Sunseeker is to be blessed with an extension, those original elements must be built simultaneously, or they will never be with backroom deal-making powers on we the people's behalf. It's amoral.
The Golden Goose for Charlotte County Citizens sustainably, is nature, amazing abounding species, clean fishing/boating waters, truly small town, low taxes, low crime. Hence, we the people need Clean Water Rights adopted. Sell retreated sewage to Nestle to bottle. I digress. The Commission is setting up for the enrichment by the few, for the few and what does Charlotte really have? More financially upside-down tax base and generally higher taxes and things we don't want here. It's backwards, obsolete, failed thinking on development. Effects? Everlasting. Stick with first instincts. Keep our quality of life; our soul intact.
At the Charlotte County crossroads, we're taking wrong turns.
