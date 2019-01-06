What if? If! A small word with big possibilities especially with a what in front of it. What if?
What if our county commissioners are really Democrats posing as Republicans? Is this even a possibility? Consider the following.
Democrats are the tax and spend party. They never have enough money for all the projects they desire.
There are 50 states in the Union. Florida is 23rd in the average amount of property taxes. Not bad, 46 percent, about average. However, Florida is 18th for property taxes, 36 percent as a percentage of median income.
There are 3,143 counties in the United States. Charlotte County is one of the highest median property taxed counties in the United States. It is ranked 581st, 18 percent, out of 3,143 counties in median property taxes. When you take the yearly average property tax paid by residents of this county it places this county 318th of those 3,143 counties for property taxes as a percentage of median income.
Let’s throw in the 5 percent tourist development tax and your head should be lost in the rarefied atmosphere where Charlotte County ranks in the top 10 percent for forking over money to the county government. Don’t let their cries of poor ole me, show me pity. Give me some “more” money.
So, when our county asks for “extra” taxes on ourselves please consider “no.”
Lloyd Stilson
Port Charlotte
