Your editorial of Feb. 23 (Charlotte commissioners face huge challenges) rightly points out the glaring omission of water quality at their recent workshop.
We know the health of our estuaries is essential to our economy and lifestyles. The estuaries (lower Lemon Bay, Charlotte Harbor, the tidal Peace and Myakka rivers) provide the basis for the quality of life that causes many of us to live here. Our estuaries are impaired and at a tipping point. If unchecked, it will cause an economic and lifestyle crisis and therefore deserves as much attention as affordable housing, rapid growth stressing infrastructure, and overcrowded roads.
This is not about Red Tide (a saltwater phenomenon) or blue green algae (a freshwater issue). It’s about human caused nutrient pollution in our brackish estuaries that kills sea grass, removes oxygen needed for aquatic life, and causes blooms of macroalgae (sea weed).
According to county Administrator Hector Flores (Challenges and Opportunities, The Daily Sun Dec. 31), the county will put a plan in place this year to use the water quality data being collected by (Water Quality Manager) Brandon Moody’s monitoring and reporting system. This is a major decision. It’s clear that the old ways of managing water quality are not effective. A new, proactive, science and data based, transparent and well funded approach is necessary.
