I read today where Charlotte County is going to charge 'fees' (taxes) again to use our beaches and boat ramps. I understand it takes funds to maintain these venues but a tourist tax of 5% on top of a 1% sales tax, Stump Pass dredging and West Coast Inland Navigation District are already being collected.

Isn't there some way to use some of these funds? Many restaurants use the beach parking for their employees at no charge, really? Stop the foolishness.

Thomas Park

Englewood

