Editor:
I read today where Charlotte County is going to charge 'fees' (taxes) again to use our beaches and boat ramps. I understand it takes funds to maintain these venues but a tourist tax of 5% on top of a 1% sales tax, Stump Pass dredging and West Coast Inland Navigation District are already being collected.
Isn't there some way to use some of these funds? Many restaurants use the beach parking for their employees at no charge, really? Stop the foolishness.
Thomas Park
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.