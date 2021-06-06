Editor:
I recently purchased and am putting lots of miles on a recumbent trickle. It's too bad that Charlotte County does not have a sidewalk maintenace program for our sidewalks.
Many of the sidewalks I have found are unsafe to ride on and very unsafe to walk on. Very many trip hazards. You don't have to look very hard to fine the problems. Lake View Boulevard is very bad. With a little bit of effort, Charlotte County could be very bike friendly.
Butch Erny
Port Charlotte
