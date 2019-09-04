Editor:
You have received your “2019 notice of Proposed Property Taxes." Notice the three columns. The first shows the 2018 value, while the second shows your increased property value. This translates to an increase in your taxes. However, our county, one of the highest taxed in the state and in the top 10% of the country, wants more money. Thusly, they want to increase the millage allowed by law by 1.9%, the third column. Isn’t that nice of them not to push for more?
Our newspaper is already pushing for the “penny tax” that the citizens of Charlotte County will for/against in November 2020. Charlotte County has spent nearly $450 million since 1994. In 1994 there were two projects. Today they have a list of 31 that they want to narrow down. They expect to take in almost $20 million and are looking forward to spending it.
Our commissioners portray themselves as listening to their public. Case in point: Rotonda West was going to get hit with a $400 assessment. The commissioners listened, then in a magnanimous manner decided to only assess $300. Maybe we should be overjoyed that they are only going to increase our millage by 1.9%.
We recognize the need for county taxes. Many may feel that the 1.9% assessment and penny tax is an additional unrequired burden?
Let your voices be heard at the ballot box.
Lloyd Stilson
Port Charlotte
