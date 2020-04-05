Editor:

We are blessed to live on the water and have our boat always accessible to the harbor. It was beautiful to see so many families out in fresh open air enjoying our waterways.

Charlotte County needs to reconsider the closing of our boat ramps. Not all people are fortunate enough to live on the water and have to trailer their boats to the ramps to enjoy using them. With this virus forcing closures of restaurants, bars, park, stores and everything else, not much left to do to avoid cabin fever.

You are punishing only the boating families that do not live on the water for the actions of a few that will continue to violate the order anyway. Do not close the boat ramps.

Diane Messier

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments