It is amazing to me how Eric Bretan, running for the Airport Authority, thinks Charlotte County voters are easily swayed into believing the same old garbage they have been trying to sell us for years.
He is running against Rob Hancik, a man with years of aviation experience who we are fortunate to have as chair of the Authority.
Eric Bretan has no aviation background and is running with the backing of the usual suspects who for years have been trying to privatize our airport. In his letter to the editor, he claims that he will boost revenues by growing the commercial/industrial park around the airport because “only about 7% of the airport’s revenue comes from lease payments.” How stupid does he think we are?
Vanessa Oliver, daughter of his biggest backer, rallied last year for a company that hadn’t paid or had been late in their lease payments for years. When the Authority tried to evict said company, Oliver was infuriated. After all, fully leased spaces (whether or not they make payments) look better than empty spaces on a proforma for the sale of the airport. An old commercial property trick!
Rob Hancik and Stan Smith, District 4 candidate, will continue to ensure our airport runs smoothly for Charlotte County citizens with thoughtful, measured growth. They are not your average politicians who are in the position to increase their revenues, while having no regard for us, the folks who vote for them.
